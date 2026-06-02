Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:50 02.06.2026

Russia's attack damages outpatient clinic No. 5 in Holosiivsky district – official

1 min read
Russia's attack damages outpatient clinic No. 5 in Holosiivsky district – official

As a result of Russia’s attack overnight into Tuesday, the premises of outpatient clinic No. 5 in the capital’s Holosiivsky district were damaged, the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) has said.

"As a result of Russia’s attack, the premises of outpatient clinic No. 5 at 48-A Akademika Zabolotnoho Street were damaged. This is one of the largest outpatient clinics in the Holosiivsky district, which serves about 20,000 patients," the report on the city hall’s Telegram channel states.

Scheduled patient appointments will be carried out at outpatient clinic No. 7 at 31-A Akademika Hlushkova Avenue.

The issue of the further organization of the work of outpatient clinic No. 5 is currently being addressed.

Tags: #kyiv #holosiivsky #russian_attack

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