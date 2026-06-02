Russia kills 8th person, a child, in attack on Dnipro – official

Photo: https://t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

The life of a child was cut short by Russia’s night attack on Dnipro, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha has said.

"Rescuers recovered the body of a child born in 2023 from under thrue rubble of a four-story building damaged by the attack. Tonight, Russia killed eight people in Dnipro," he said on Telegram.

Hanzha expressed his sincere condolences to the relatives.