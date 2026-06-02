09:47 02.06.2026
Russia kills 8th person, a child, in attack on Dnipro – official
Photo: https://t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA
The life of a child was cut short by Russia’s night attack on Dnipro, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha has said.
"Rescuers recovered the body of a child born in 2023 from under thrue rubble of a four-story building damaged by the attack. Tonight, Russia killed eight people in Dnipro," he said on Telegram.
Hanzha expressed his sincere condolences to the relatives.