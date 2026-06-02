Russia attacks Zaporizhia region, injuring 3

By Tuesday morning, Russian troops launched nearly 900 strikes on Zaporizhia region, injuring three people, head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov reported.

"Over the course of the day, Russia launched 890 strikes on 44 settlements in Zaporizhia region. Three people were injured as a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhia, Vilniansk, and the Polohy district," he wrote on Telegram.

Fedorov noted that Russian troops carried out 21 air strikes on Zarichne, Malokaterynivka, Yurkivka, Tavriiske, Zhovta Krucha, Shyroke, Novoselivka, Liubytske, Trudove, Yehorivka, Dolynka, Svoboda, Lisne, and Kopani.

He added that the enemy directed 6 missiles at Zaporizhia.

In addition, 601 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Zaporizhia, Vilniansk, Kushuhum, Balabyne, Bilenke, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukianivske, Mali Shcherbaky, Hulyaipole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Preobrazhenka, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Charivne, Hulyaipilske, Varvarivka, Hirke, Pryluky, Staroukrainka, Sviatopetrivka, Novoselivka, Vozdvyzhivka, Dobropillya, and Tsvitkove.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, some 8 MLRS shellings were recorded against Zaliznychne, Hulyaipilske, Charivne, Mali Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Hirke, while 254 artillery strikes hit Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Lukianivske, Mali Shcherbaky, Hulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohirya, Hulyaipilske, Staroukrainka, Dobropillya, Pryluky, Hirke, and Nove Zaporizhia.

In addition, 87 reports were received regarding damage to infrastructure facilities, housing, and vehicles.