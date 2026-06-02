Interfax-Ukraine
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09:28 02.06.2026

Russia kills 7 in overnight attack on Dnipro – official

1 min read
Russia kills 7 in overnight attack on Dnipro – official
Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

Another person has died following Russia’s attack on Dnipro overnight into Tuesday, Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha has said.

"Another person wounded due to Russia’s attack on Dnipro died in the hospital. Unfortunately, medics were unable to save the 60-year-old man. His injuries proved to be too severe. The night attack by Russia on the city claimed seven lives," he wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, six fatalities and 36 injured people, including children, were reported.

Tags: #dnipropetrovsk_region #russian_attack

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