Russian shelling over day injures 18 in Kharkiv region

Russian forces struck Kharkiv and 18 settlements in the region over the past day, wounding 18 people including an 11-year-old child, Kharkiv Regional Military Administration head Oleh Synehubov said.

"In Kharkiv, 15 people were wounded: 4 men, 10 women and an 11-year-old girl; in the village of Ruski Tyshky in the Tsyrkunivka community, a 42-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were wounded; on a road near the village of Polkova Mykytivka in the Bohodukhiv community, a 36-year-old man was wounded," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.