Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:12 02.06.2026

Russian shelling over day injures 18 in Kharkiv region

1 min read
Russian shelling over day injures 18 in Kharkiv region

Russian forces struck Kharkiv and 18 settlements in the region over the past day, wounding 18 people including an 11-year-old child, Kharkiv Regional Military Administration head Oleh Synehubov said.

"In Kharkiv, 15 people were wounded: 4 men, 10 women and an 11-year-old girl; in the village of Ruski Tyshky in the Tsyrkunivka community, a 42-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were wounded; on a road near the village of Polkova Mykytivka in the Bohodukhiv community, a 36-year-old man was wounded," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Tags: #kharkiv_region #russian_attack

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