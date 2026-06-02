Kyiv public transport running with changes due to shelling aftermath

Following an enemy shelling, public transport in Kyiv is running with changes due to damage to the contact network, the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) press service has said.

"Due to damage to the contact network and movement restrictions on certain sections, some routes are temporarily running with changes," the statement said.

Trolleybuses Nos. 29, 30, 31 and trams Nos. 14, 15, 22, 25 are currently delayed.

Temporary bus services have been organized along tram routes Nos. 14 and 15: No. 14-T — Prosp. Vidradnyi — Dehtarivskyi overpass.

Trolleybuses Nos. 29, 30, 31 are running from Darnytska square and Myloslavska street to Minska metro station.

Bus No. 9 runs to Dehtarivskyi overpass.

Buses Nos. 28 and 53 are running with changes: No. 28 — via Alpijska street, Demiivska street, Valerii Lobanovsky avenue, then along its own route; No. 53 — via Mezhyhirska street, then along its own route.

Public transport routes are being adjusted according to the operational situation, the KSCA said.