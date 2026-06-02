Ukraine downs 642 of 729 Russian targets, 33 missiles and 33 strike UAVs hit 38 locations

Overnight into Tuesday, the Ukrainian Armed Forces neutralized 642 Russian air targets, but hits by 33 missiles and 33 strike UAVs were recorded across 38 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has sai

"According to preliminary data, as of 8:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 642 targets – 40 missiles and 602 drones of various types: 11 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, 26 X-101 cruise missiles, 3 Kalibr cruise missiles, and 602 Russian UAVs of various types," the report says.

In total, overnight into June 2 (from 18:00 on June 1), Russia launched a massed combined strike on Ukraine using strike UAVs as well as air, sea, and land-based missiles of various types.

The primary direction of the strike was Kyiv. Dnipro, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, Poltava, and other regions were also attacked.

Altogether, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force detected 729 means of air attack – 73 missiles and 656 UAVs of various types. These included: 8 3M22 Zircon anti-ship missiles (launch areas – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Kursk region, Russia), 33 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launch areas – Bryansk, Kursk, Rostov regions, temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea), 27 X-101 cruise missiles (launch areas – Vologda region, Russia), 5 Kalibr cruise missiles (launch areas – Caspian Sea waters), and 656 strike UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and Italmas types, Banderol loitering munitions, and Parodiya-type decoy drones (from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, and Hvardiiske, Chauda – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Meanwhile, according to preliminary information, as of 8:30, hits by 30 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles, and 33 strike UAVs were recorded across 38 locations, while the crash of downed UAVs (debris) was recorded across 15 locations.