Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
08:57 02.06.2026

Ukraine downs 642 of 729 Russian targets, 33 missiles and 33 strike UAVs hit 38 locations

2 min read
Ukraine downs 642 of 729 Russian targets, 33 missiles and 33 strike UAVs hit 38 locations

Overnight into Tuesday, the Ukrainian Armed Forces neutralized 642 Russian air targets, but hits by 33 missiles and 33 strike UAVs were recorded across 38 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has sai

"According to preliminary data, as of 8:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 642 targets – 40 missiles and 602 drones of various types: 11 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, 26 X-101 cruise missiles, 3 Kalibr cruise missiles, and 602 Russian UAVs of various types," the report says.

In total, overnight into June 2 (from 18:00 on June 1), Russia launched a massed combined strike on Ukraine using strike UAVs as well as air, sea, and land-based missiles of various types.

The primary direction of the strike was Kyiv. Dnipro, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, Poltava, and other regions were also attacked.

Altogether, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force detected 729 means of air attack – 73 missiles and 656 UAVs of various types. These included: 8 3M22 Zircon anti-ship missiles (launch areas – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Kursk region, Russia), 33 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launch areas – Bryansk, Kursk, Rostov regions, temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea), 27 X-101 cruise missiles (launch areas – Vologda region, Russia), 5 Kalibr cruise missiles (launch areas – Caspian Sea waters), and 656 strike UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and Italmas types, Banderol loitering munitions, and Parodiya-type decoy drones (from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, and Hvardiiske, Chauda – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Meanwhile, according to preliminary information, as of 8:30, hits by 30 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles, and 33 strike UAVs were recorded across 38 locations, while the crash of downed UAVs (debris) was recorded across 15 locations.

Tags: #air_defense #targets

MORE ABOUT

19:00 01.06.2026
Lithuania, Ukraine sign memo of cooperation in defense industry

Lithuania, Ukraine sign memo of cooperation in defense industry

18:36 01.06.2026
Zelenskyy instructs diplomats, Defense Ministry to step up all existing channels of communication with partners

Zelenskyy instructs diplomats, Defense Ministry to step up all existing channels of communication with partners

17:50 01.06.2026
Ukraine ready to send military experts to Lithuania to help build up air defense capabilities – PM

Ukraine ready to send military experts to Lithuania to help build up air defense capabilities – PM

09:33 01.06.2026
Ukrainian air defense downs 228 of 265 UAVs, 27 attack drones hit 18 locations

Ukrainian air defense downs 228 of 265 UAVs, 27 attack drones hit 18 locations

13:02 29.05.2026
Romania to strengthen air defense and Eastern Flank protection with NATO after Russian drone incident - Dan

Romania to strengthen air defense and Eastern Flank protection with NATO after Russian drone incident - Dan

09:44 29.05.2026
217 of 232 UAVs neutralized, Iskander missile and 14 drones hit targets - Air Force

217 of 232 UAVs neutralized, Iskander missile and 14 drones hit targets - Air Force

09:07 29.05.2026
Melnyk calls on partners to increase air defense aid to Ukraine tenfold

Melnyk calls on partners to increase air defense aid to Ukraine tenfold

09:12 28.05.2026
Air defense downs 138 of 147 Russian drones overnight, Kinzhal ballistic missile and 9 attack UAVs hit 7 locations

Air defense downs 138 of 147 Russian drones overnight, Kinzhal ballistic missile and 9 attack UAVs hit 7 locations

08:45 27.05.2026
Ukrainian air defense shoots down 150 of 163 UAVs, 8 strike UAVs hit 7 locations

Ukrainian air defense shoots down 150 of 163 UAVs, 8 strike UAVs hit 7 locations

19:51 25.05.2026
Zelenskyy: There has long been no progress with USA on expanding production of anti-ballistic systems

Zelenskyy: There has long been no progress with USA on expanding production of anti-ballistic systems

HOT NEWS

Russian combined attack kills 6, injures at least 36 in Dnipro

Russian attack on Kharkiv injures 10, including child, in combined attack – mayor

Russia kills at least 4 in shelling of Dnipro

Russian attack on Kyiv kills 4, injures at least 50 – Klitschko

Cabinet issues resolution on revision of reservations by Sept 1

LATEST

Russia loses 1,440 personnel, 519 units of vehicles and special equipment over past day – General Staff

Lubinets on Russian attack: World must act to stop attacks on peaceful people and civil infrastructure

Poland activates aviation and air defense forces amid Russian attacks on Ukraine

Russian attacks in Poltava region damage enterprise and injure 1 person

Russian combined attack kills 6, injures at least 36 in Dnipro

Russian attack on Kharkiv injures 10, including child, in combined attack – mayor

Russia kills at least 4 in shelling of Dnipro

Russian attack on Kyiv kills 4, injures at least 50 – Klitschko

Cabinet issues resolution on revision of reservations by Sept 1

Russia may launch massive strike – Zelenskyy

AD
AD