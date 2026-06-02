Russia loses 1,440 personnel, 519 units of vehicles and special equipment over past day – General Staff

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/OTU.DONETSK

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 1,440 Russian personnel, three tanks, 75 artillery systems, seven armored vehicles, 1,583 UAVs, as well as 519 units of automotive and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to June 2, 2026, were approximately: personnel ‒ about 1,366,910 (+1,440) persons, tanks ‒ 11,969 (+3) units, armored combat vehicles ‒ 24,666 (+7) units, artillery systems – 43,112 (+75) units, MLRS – 1,821 (+1) units, air defense systems ‒ 1,400 (+1) units, ground robotic systems – 1,542 (+14) units, operational-tactical UAVs – 323,762 (+1,583) units, automotive equipment and tank trucks – 102,138 (+517) units, special equipment ‒ 4,241 (+2) units," the report states.

The data are being updated.