Interfax-Ukraine
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08:35 02.06.2026

Lubinets on Russian attack: World must act to stop attacks on peaceful people and civil infrastructure

1 min read
Lubinets on Russian attack: World must act to stop attacks on peaceful people and civil infrastructure

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Dmytro Lubinets has called on international partners to act to stop attacks on peaceful people and civil infrastructure.

"Russia continues to terrorize the peaceful population of Ukraine. The world must act. It is necessary to stop attacks on peaceful people and civil infrastructure. Every day of delay costs human lives and leads to new tragedies," he wrote on Telegram.

Lubinets noted that as a result of Russia's attack on Kyiv, some 4 people are known to have died and 58 were injured, including children.

The ombudsman emphasized that Russia's targets were residential buildings and other civil infrastructure objects.

He added that Kyiv region was also under enemy strikes. According to preliminary data, three people were injured. In addition, as a result of the attack on Dnipro, 6 people were killed and another 36 were injured.

Lubinets noted that the enemy also struck Kharkiv region. Preliminary, 14 people were injured, including a child. According to him, Sumy and Zaporizhia regions also came under enemy strikes.

Tags: #lubinets #russia #attack

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