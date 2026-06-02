Poland activates aviation and air defense forces amid Russian attacks on Ukraine

On Tuesday night, June 2, a military aviation operation commenced in Polish airspace against the backdrop of a massed Russian attack on Ukraine, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces has said.

As noted by the Polish military, the necessary forces and resources at the disposal of the Operational Command were deployed.

Ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems were placed on standby.

"These actions are preventive in nature and are aimed at ensuring the safety and protection of airspace," the statement reads.

The command later informed that the military aviation operations in the Polish sky had concluded.

"The deployed ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems returned to standard operating mode. We report that no violations of the airspace of the Republic of Poland were recorded," the Polish military said.