Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
08:10 02.06.2026

Russian attacks in Poltava region damage enterprise and injure 1 person

1 min read
Russian attacks in Poltava region damage enterprise and injure 1 person
Photo: https://t.me/poltavskaOVA

Russian troops attacked Poltava region, damaging the premises of a private enterprise and injuring one person, head of the Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Diakivnych has said.

"Today, during a massed combined attack by Russia, hits from UAVs and missiles were recorded in the Lubny district. As a result of the attack, the premises of a private enterprise were damaged," he wrote on Telegram.

At a second location, a missile fell near private households, damaging residential houses and outbuildings.

"One person sustained injuries. Their condition is satisfactory. Medics provided them with all necessary assistance," Diakivnych siad.

Tags: #poltava #attack

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