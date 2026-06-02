Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
07:50 02.06.2026

Russian combined attack kills 6, injures at least 36 in Dnipro

2 min read
Russian combined attack kills 6, injures at least 36 in Dnipro
Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

The death toll from Russia's attack on the Dnipro region has risen to six people, and another 36 have been injured, head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha has said.

"Six people were killed. 36 were injured. There are children among them. Russia attacked five districts of the region with missiles and drones," he wrote on Telegram.

Particularly in Dnipro, apartment buildings were partially destroyed, and an enterprise, a fire station, and garages were damaged, while cars were destroyed.

According to Hanzha, while six people died, 33 were injured directly within the city. He noted that a 22-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman are in grave condition. Twenty-four people, including a 16-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl, have been hospitalized in moderate condition. The remainder will receive treatment at home.

In Kamianske, an administrative building and apartment buildings were damaged. Three people were injured, including a 50-year-old man and women aged 49 and 72, who were taken to the hospital in moderate condition.

In the Nikopol district, the district center, as well as the Chervonohryhorivка, Pokrovska, and Marhanets communities, came under strike. Apartment buildings and private homes were damaged.

In the Synelnykove district, Russia targeted the Vasylkivka community, where an abandoned building caught fire.

In the Kryvyi Rih district, the enemy struck the Apostolove community, sparking a fire.

Tags: #dnipro #attack

MORE ABOUT

08:35 02.06.2026
Lubinets on Russian attack: World must act to stop attacks on peaceful people and civil infrastructure

Lubinets on Russian attack: World must act to stop attacks on peaceful people and civil infrastructure

08:10 02.06.2026
Russian attacks in Poltava region damage enterprise and injure 1 person

Russian attacks in Poltava region damage enterprise and injure 1 person

07:39 02.06.2026
Russian attack on Kharkiv injures 10, including child, in combined attack – mayor

Russian attack on Kharkiv injures 10, including child, in combined attack – mayor

07:37 02.06.2026
Russia kills at least 4 in shelling of Dnipro

Russia kills at least 4 in shelling of Dnipro

07:34 02.06.2026
Russian attack on Kyiv kills 4, injures at least 50 – Klitschko

Russian attack on Kyiv kills 4, injures at least 50 – Klitschko

14:10 01.06.2026
URCS volunteers work at damaged locations following Russian UAV attacks on Kharkiv and Dnipro

URCS volunteers work at damaged locations following Russian UAV attacks on Kharkiv and Dnipro

12:10 27.05.2026
Occupants attack Pavlohrad, homes and property damaged, no casualties - official

Occupants attack Pavlohrad, homes and property damaged, no casualties - official

08:49 27.05.2026
Three civilians wounded in enemy drone attacks in Kherson region

Three civilians wounded in enemy drone attacks in Kherson region

09:09 26.05.2026
Death toll from enemy attack on Kyiv on May 24 rises to 3 - police

Death toll from enemy attack on Kyiv on May 24 rises to 3 - police

13:31 25.05.2026
Russia strikes on Dnipro injures 3

Russia strikes on Dnipro injures 3

HOT NEWS

Russian attack on Kharkiv injures 10, including child, in combined attack – mayor

Russia kills at least 4 in shelling of Dnipro

Russian attack on Kyiv kills 4, injures at least 50 – Klitschko

Cabinet issues resolution on revision of reservations by Sept 1

Russia may launch massive strike – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Russia loses 1,440 personnel, 519 units of vehicles and special equipment over past day – General Staff

Poland activates aviation and air defense forces amid Russian attacks on Ukraine

Cabinet issues resolution on revision of reservations by Sept 1

Russia may launch massive strike – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: We working to ensure another round of prisoner exchanges takes place soon

Zelenskyy announces further communication with European partners

Backup heat and power supply system will cost Kyiv between UAH 30 bln and UAH 60 bln – Klitschko

Sybiha: Aggressor with veto power on UN Security Council spells disaster for our entire security

Sybiha: We hope special tribunal to start operating within year

Budanov on threat from Belarus: We must remain strong; no one will entertain foolish ideas

AD
AD