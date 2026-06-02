Russian combined attack kills 6, injures at least 36 in Dnipro

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

The death toll from Russia's attack on the Dnipro region has risen to six people, and another 36 have been injured, head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha has said.

"Six people were killed. 36 were injured. There are children among them. Russia attacked five districts of the region with missiles and drones," he wrote on Telegram.

Particularly in Dnipro, apartment buildings were partially destroyed, and an enterprise, a fire station, and garages were damaged, while cars were destroyed.

According to Hanzha, while six people died, 33 were injured directly within the city. He noted that a 22-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman are in grave condition. Twenty-four people, including a 16-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl, have been hospitalized in moderate condition. The remainder will receive treatment at home.

In Kamianske, an administrative building and apartment buildings were damaged. Three people were injured, including a 50-year-old man and women aged 49 and 72, who were taken to the hospital in moderate condition.

In the Nikopol district, the district center, as well as the Chervonohryhorivка, Pokrovska, and Marhanets communities, came under strike. Apartment buildings and private homes were damaged.

In the Synelnykove district, Russia targeted the Vasylkivka community, where an abandoned building caught fire.

In the Kryvyi Rih district, the enemy struck the Apostolove community, sparking a fire.