Interfax-Ukraine
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07:39 02.06.2026

Russian attack on Kharkiv injures 10, including child, in combined attack – mayor

1 min read
Russian attack on Kharkiv injures 10, including child, in combined attack – mayor
Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

Overnight into Tuesday, Russian armed forces launched a combined strike on Kharkiv using 15 strike UAVs and two missiles, injuring 10 people, Mayor Ihor Terekhov has said.

"Hits were recorded in four districts of the city: Osnoviansky, Slobidsky, Nemyshliansky, and Kyivsky... As of now, 10 injured people are known, including one child," Terekhov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the Osnoviansky district sustained the most strikes. Private houses, administrative buildings, the premises of a preschool facility, and civil infrastructure objects were damaged.

In the Slobidsky district, an apartment building, cars, and the street lighting network were damaged; in the Nemyshliansky district, an office building was damaged and a fire broke out; and in the Kyivsky district, hits were recorded on the territory of industrial enterprises.

Tags: #kharkiv #attack

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