07:37 02.06.2026
Russia kills at least 4 in shelling of Dnipro
Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram
At least four people were killed during a shelling of Dnipro, and another five were injured, head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha has said
"Four people were killed in Dnipro due to an attack by Russia," he wrote on Telegram.
There are also five injured individuals. All have been hospitalized in moderate condition.
In addition, a two-story building and several apartments in a four-story building were partially destroyed.