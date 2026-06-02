Russian attack on Kyiv kills 4, injures at least 50 – Klitschko

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

Four people were killed and half a hundred injured due to Russia's attack on Kyiv, and significant damage of various types was also recorded, Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"As a result of Russia's massed attack on the capital, damage was recorded in various districts of the city. As of 06:20 on June 2, some 51 injured people are known, including three children. Medics hospitalized 35 people, while others were provided assistance on the spot and on an outpatient basis," he said on Telegram.