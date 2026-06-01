Cabinet issues resolution on revision of reservations by Sept 1

Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 692 Certain issues regarding the reservation of conscripts for the period of mobilization and wartime, dated May 30, regarding changes to the reservation rules, including an increase in the average salary at the enterprise to nearly 26,000 UAH starting September 1 and confirmation of the enterprise's critical importance status according to updated criteria by September 1, has been published on the government portal.

"It is hereby established that decisions regarding the recognition of enterprises, institutions, and organizations as critical to the functioning of the economy and the provision of essential services to the population during a special period, which are in effect as of the date this resolution takes effect, shall remain in effect for the duration for which they were adopted, but no longer than until September 1, 2026," the document reads.