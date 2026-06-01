Russia may launch massive strike – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Russia may launch a massive strike against Ukraine; our air defenders are as prepared as they can be given the current supply of air defense systems, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Intelligence warnings regarding Russian strikes remain in effect. A massive strike is possible; they have prepared it. Our air defense forces are on 24/7 alert, as ready as they can be with the available supplies," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Monday.

On May 29, Zelenskyy said he had intelligence information regarding Russia's preparations for a new massive strike on the country.