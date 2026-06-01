Zelenskyy: We working to ensure another round of prisoner exchanges takes place soon

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Ukraine is working to ensure that another round of prisoner exchanges takes place in the near future, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"There is momentum toward exchanges. We are working to ensure that another phase takes place in the near future," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Monday.

Earlier, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said that a prisoner of war exchange is possible in the near future.

"Regarding exchanges, I think you will see another prisoner of war exchange in the near future," Budanov said at a press briefing on Monday.