Interfax-Ukraine
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20:32 01.06.2026

Backup heat and power supply system will cost Kyiv between UAH 30 bln and UAH 60 bln – Klitschko

2 min read
Backup heat and power supply system will cost Kyiv between UAH 30 bln and UAH 60 bln – Klitschko
Photo: https://kyiv.klichko.org/

Kyiv is creating a backup heat and power supply system, which will cost between UAH 30 billion and UAH 60 billion, and therefore requires financial assistance from the state, says Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

"Overall, more than UAH 60 billion is needed to build alternative heat sources. We looked at the actual figures and the feasibility of using this money to purchase equipment, set it up, and get it up and running. That's approximately UAH 30 billion. Half of this is covered by the state, the other half by the city of Kyiv. We're making progress, and we're holding regular meetings with the government. We want clear guarantees, not mere declarations: which facilities the state is taking over, and whether they'll be operational this winter," Klitschko said in an interview on the Kyiv TV channel.

According to him, Kyiv has one of the largest district heating systems in Europe, and now they need to restore the damaged system within four months and build a backup system in case the centralized supply system is destroyed. "It's a very complex task to create a new, fully-fledged, powerful cogeneration model in just a few months. But it needs to be done, and Kyiv is already implementing energy sustainability measures. But this requires a lot of resources, particularly people. We're in dire need of people," the mayor said.

According to Klitschko, 70-80% of Kyiv's budget goes toward salaries for medical workers, teachers, and utility workers. Furthermore, the state takes 60% of personal income tax, fails to compensate communities for differences in heating rates and the cost of subsidized public transportation, and last year confiscated UAH 8 billion from the city budget. Therefore, the capital will not be able to independently build an alternative heating and power supply system.

"At the last Kyiv City Council meeting, we adopted an appeal to the Cabinet of Ministers and the Verkhovna Rada regarding financial support for the city's resilience plan to formalize our agreements. We hope the government will adhere to them. Incidentally, we have already provided UAH 1.25 billion to the Recovery Agency. We have also approached financial institutions for funding. We are currently allocating over UAH 15 billion for the heating system and its restoration in Kyiv to prepare for the next heating season," he said.

Tags: #heat #klitschko #supply #budget

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