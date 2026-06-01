Interfax-Ukraine
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20:12 01.06.2026

Sybiha: Aggressor with veto power on UN Security Council spells disaster for our entire security

2 min read
Sybiha: Aggressor with veto power on UN Security Council spells disaster for our entire security
Photo: MFA

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha outlined priorities for the future, specifically citing the need to reform international security institutions.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, he made these remarks at the Security Architecture forum on Monday.

"In conclusion, I would like to outline several general conclusions and universal priorities for the future. First. We must permanently embed in our thinking the paradigm that security comes first. Any economic agreement. Any infrastructure project. Any strategic dependence must be assessed first and foremost through the prism of security. Second. There can be no alternative to Ukraine's full membership in the EU," the minister said.

He is convinced that sooner or later, allies will also have to realize that "Ukraine in NATO is the most economically advantageous and security-wise logical model of the future for all of Europe."

Sybiha said the threat from Russia will not disappear automatically with the end of the war, so a long-term deterrence system must be built in Europe.

"We are effectively creating a new model of deterrence," he added.

Sybiha cited the need to reform international security institutions as the third point.

"We are not going to hand over the UN or the OSCE to Russia. We have step-by-step proposals for reforming the OSCE, the IAEA, and other institutions. And this could be the first step toward a broader rethinking of the entire international security system, including the UN Security Council. After all, an aggressor with veto power in the Security Council is a death sentence for all of our security," the foreign minister said.

Sybiha said "we cannot be held hostage by the multilateral confrontation between certain permanent members of the Security Council."

At the same time, the minister urged people to "think not only about what will be written in future agreements with the aggressor."

"We must know what the world will do when the aggressor violates them. The policy of détente ended in war. Only deterrence can restore peace," he said.

Tags: #russia #un

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