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20:10 01.06.2026

Budanov on threat from Belarus: We must remain strong; no one will entertain foolish ideas

1 min read
Budanov on threat from Belarus: We must remain strong; no one will entertain foolish ideas
Photo: https://president.gov.ua/

Ukraine must be strong and prepared for anything; then no one will have "foolish ideas" crossing their minds, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine said Kyrylo Budanov said, commenting to journalists on a possible threat from Belarus.

"Look, we have to be strong, ready for anything. Then no one will have any foolish ideas," he said at a briefing on Monday.

He also noted that assistance "will never be superfluous" in order to preclude the very possibility of any provocations. However, Budanov believes that Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, head of the United Transitional Cabinet of the Belarusian democratic opposition, will not be able to handle this task "even territorially."

"I hope that we will be able to take the right steps to make the very idea of the authoritarian use of the territory of the Republic of Belarus for armed aggression against Ukraine impossible," Budanov said.

Tags: #belarus #budanov

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