US delegation confirms it will visit Kyiv, Moscow in near future – Budanov

Ukraine is expecting a visit by a U.S. delegation to Kyiv in the near future, according to Kirill Budanov, head of the President's Office said.

"They [the United States] have confirmed that they plan to arrive in Kyiv and Moscow in the near future," Budanov said at a press briefing on Monday.

He also refuted reports that the negotiation process is at an impasse, "since certain processes are ongoing… they are, so to speak, not entirely public."

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in early May that a visit by U.S. President's representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Kyiv is expected in late spring or early summer. In the middle of May, Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva stated that the invitation for Witkoff and Kushner to visit the Ukrainian capital remains in effect.