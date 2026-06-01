Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:02 01.06.2026

Budanov believes it is realistic to expect ceasefire before winter

1 min read
Budanov believes it is realistic to expect ceasefire before winter
Photo: Valerie Proschenko

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to end hostilities before winter, and this goal is both appropriate and realistic, Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Budanov said.

"I confirm that this is indeed his [the president's] intention: to end hostilities as soon as possible, preferably before winter. As head of the President's Office, I will certainly do everything to achieve the goal set by the President of Ukraine. In my view, it is absolutely correct, timely, and realistic," Budanov said at a briefing on Monday.

He also said "there are now real signs that the groundwork for ending hostilities already exists."

Tags: #hostilities #ceasefire

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