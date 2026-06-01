Budanov denies reports of ceasefire on Trinity Sunday

Photo: Valerie Proschenko

Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Budanov said he had not received any information regarding a ceasefire for the Trinity holiday.

"As for any ceasefire during the Trinity holidays, I have not received such information. Moreover, you can see how much was struck by the Russian Federation yesterday, how many casualties there were," Budanov said at a press briefing on Monday.

He also commented on the threat posed by the Russian Oreshnik system, noting that "such developments should not be taken too seriously," as they are primarily a means of demonstration.

According to the head of the President's Office, the greater threat to Ukraine comes from Iskander missiles, S-400 systems, air- and sea-launched cruise missiles, and UAVs.

"These weapons alone from the Russian Federation are enough. Absolutely enough. Can this break our morale? That's a rhetorical question. Since they haven't been able to do so all these years, I don't think they will be able to," Budanov said.

He also added that since late 2022, Ukraine has intensified its strikes on Russian military targets, and this is a real problem for Russian society, as they were not mentally prepared for the possibility of drones flying in, "or missiles in some places."

"For them, this is a shock, and they are completely baffled; their society is not ready to accept this," he said.