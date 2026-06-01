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18:48 01.06.2026

Zelenskyy instructs HQ members to explore possible additional measures to support combat brigades

1 min read
Zelenskyy instructs HQ members to explore possible additional measures to support combat brigades
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

On Monday, June 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Headquarters, during which decisions regarding the funding of combat brigades were discussed.

"First, direct funding for combat brigades to purchase necessary equipment, primarily drones. Second, a more equitable distribution of personnel to replenish combat brigades. Third, expanding our brigades’ capabilities to conduct joint military operations. Direct funding has given the brigades real combat capabilities," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel.

The president also said about 160 military units are already receiving stable, guaranteed reinforcements, which allows them to defend their positions with greater confidence.

"The number of military units authorized to conduct offensive operations has doubled. I have instructed that possible additional steps be worked out for each of these points to determine how else we can support the brigades," he said.

Separately, the participants of the High Command meeting discussed the supply of 155-mm long-range shells; the head of state instructed them to explore more opportunities for financing, producing, and supplying such shells and, in general, supporting artillery capabilities.

"The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is also working on supplying pickup trucks to the troops-decisions are already being implemented," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #zelenskyy #funding #combat_brigades

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