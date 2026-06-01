Interfax-Ukraine
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18:36 01.06.2026

Zelenskyy instructs diplomats, Defense Ministry to step up all existing channels of communication with partners

1 min read
Zelenskyy instructs diplomats, Defense Ministry to step up all existing channels of communication with partners
Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky on the situation in key areas and instructed diplomats and the Ministry of Defense to intensify all existing channels of communication with partners to secure the supply of anti-ballistic missiles.

"I expect significantly more activity from our diplomats to strengthen air defense and secure the necessary missiles. I have also instructed the Ministry of Defense to intensify all existing channels of communication with partners to secure anti-ballistic systems. We must find what Ukraine needs," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

He also added, following Syrsky’s report, that Ukraine’s position is strong and "this is a result our country desperately needs." "This will certainly support all diplomatic efforts," the president said.

Tags: #air_defense #zelenskyy #anti_ballistic

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