Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:21 01.06.2026

115th Brigade on Novoplatonivka: Settlement cleared, is under Defense Forces' control

1 min read
115th Brigade on Novoplatonivka: Settlement cleared, is under Defense Forces' control
Photo: https://t.me/ministry_of_defense_ua/12488

Soldiers of the 115th Separate Mechanized Brigade have cleared the village of Novoplatonivka in Kharkiv region of Russian occupiers.

"To eliminate the infiltrated enemy, a strike and reconnaissance group from the 115th Separate Mechanized Brigade set out on the mission after first testing the NRK combat module at the training ground. The clearing of the village was carried out precisely and in a coordinated manner. The ground-based robotic complex provided reliable fire support, which allowed the group to successfully complete the mission," the brigade’s press service said.

Currently, the statement notes, Novoplatonivka is under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Tags: #kharkiv_region #war

MORE ABOUT

15:31 01.06.2026
Head of Rada foreign policy committee: Ukraine and Poland must counter Russian aggression, not politicize history

Head of Rada foreign policy committee: Ukraine and Poland must counter Russian aggression, not politicize history

14:49 01.06.2026
Two Chuhuiv District TRC officials demand UAH 250,000 to ensure service in rear

Two Chuhuiv District TRC officials demand UAH 250,000 to ensure service in rear

16:02 30.05.2026
Zelenskyy holds special meeting on wartime tasks

Zelenskyy holds special meeting on wartime tasks

13:39 27.05.2026
Information that Zelenskyy allegedly ordered preparations for another 2-3 years of war is a 'plant' – advisor

Information that Zelenskyy allegedly ordered preparations for another 2-3 years of war is a 'plant' – advisor

18:56 26.05.2026
Brovdi outlines response plans if Belarus enters war on Russia's side: First 500 targets already marked

Brovdi outlines response plans if Belarus enters war on Russia's side: First 500 targets already marked

13:41 26.05.2026
China calls on 'all parties' to de-escalate situation in Russia-Ukraine war and resume dialogue – MFA

China calls on 'all parties' to de-escalate situation in Russia-Ukraine war and resume dialogue – MFA

12:29 26.05.2026
Reports of capture of Riasne in Sumy region are false - 14th Army Corps

Reports of capture of Riasne in Sumy region are false - 14th Army Corps

20:58 25.05.2026
Sybiha: No illusions that sanctions relief can pull Belarus out of Russia's sphere of influence

Sybiha: No illusions that sanctions relief can pull Belarus out of Russia's sphere of influence

19:43 25.05.2026
Over 90 Belarusians give their lives fighting on Ukraine's side against Russia – Sybiha

Over 90 Belarusians give their lives fighting on Ukraine's side against Russia – Sybiha

16:21 25.05.2026
Injured in Derhachi rises to 23 – Synehubov

Injured in Derhachi rises to 23 – Synehubov

HOT NEWS

Ukraine aligns new sanctions with EU's 20th package putting drone makers, propagandists, Slavneft on list

Romanian investigation confirms Russian origin of Geran-2 drone that fell in Galati

Eight people wounded in UAV strike on Chernihiv region, including 3 children

Five wounded in two overnight attacks on Odesa, residential buildings and infrastructure damaged

Japan allocates $14.7 mln for PURL program

LATEST

Enemy increases number of attacks by 37.5%, advances only 14 sq km in May – DeepState

Ukraine ready to send military experts to Lithuania to help build up air defense capabilities – PM

Russian forces strike hospital in Odesa region, damaging maternity ward – officials

Nawrocki's office wants Zelenskyy to apologize for naming USF unit after Heroes of UPA

Baltic LNG supplies to Ukraine to rise – Svyrydenko

Ukrzaliznytsia expects harder summer season this year due to intensifying shortage of railcars

Defense Ministry rules out military reform presentation on June 1

SAPO and NABU notify former dpty minister Lozynsky of new suspicion

Technical steps remain for first EUR 9.1 bln of EUR 90 bln loan, drones can be purchased from partners worldwide – European Commission

Kyiv has 47 temporary apartments for displaced residents, 22 occupied – mayor

AD
AD