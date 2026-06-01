115th Brigade on Novoplatonivka: Settlement cleared, is under Defense Forces' control

Photo: https://t.me/ministry_of_defense_ua/12488

Soldiers of the 115th Separate Mechanized Brigade have cleared the village of Novoplatonivka in Kharkiv region of Russian occupiers.

"To eliminate the infiltrated enemy, a strike and reconnaissance group from the 115th Separate Mechanized Brigade set out on the mission after first testing the NRK combat module at the training ground. The clearing of the village was carried out precisely and in a coordinated manner. The ground-based robotic complex provided reliable fire support, which allowed the group to successfully complete the mission," the brigade’s press service said.

Currently, the statement notes, Novoplatonivka is under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.