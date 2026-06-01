Enemy increases number of attacks by 37.5%, advances only 14 sq km in May – DeepState

Photo: https://t.me/DeepStateUA

Russian occupiers increased the number of assault operations by 37.5% in May, to more than 7,000, but advanced only 14 square kilometers into Ukrainian territory, according to the OSINT project DeepState.

"According to our map, in May the enemy occupied a total of 14 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory… we are ready to state that this is the first month in recent years since the ‘Counteroffensive 2023’ when the increase in occupied territory… has become negative… An interesting fact is the 37.5% increase in assault operations. We have a record of more than 7,000 attacks. But there are no major results," the project said on the Telegram channel.

Analysts note that the trend of occupier infiltrations continues, but the Defense Forces’ response to enemy incursions has significantly increased, preventing the enemy from building up forces.