Ukraine ready to send military experts to Lithuania to help build up air defense capabilities – PM

Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko states that Ukraine has confirmed its readiness to send military experts to support Lithuania’s efforts to build its capabilities in airspace defense and countering modern security challenges.

"In Vilnius, during consultations between the governments of Ukraine and Lithuania, we discussed joint defense production projects, particularly in the field of interceptor drones, to implement the Drone Deal agreement, which the presidents of our countries signed on May 13. Lithuania became the first NATO country with which Ukraine has concluded such an agreement. Special attention was paid to cooperation in the maritime domain, the production of maritime drones, and opportunities for implementing projects in the field of ammunition production," Svyrydenko said on her Telegram channel.

According to her, Ukraine confirmed its readiness to send its military experts to support the development of Lithuania’s capabilities in airspace defense and countering modern security challenges.

It is noted that Lithuania, for its part, confirmed its intention to use the SAFE mechanism to finance joint defense projects.

"We are grateful to the Lithuanian people for their unwavering solidarity with Ukraine, which is backed by concrete actions: the military aid packages provided and Lithuania’s decision to allocate at least 0.25% of its GDP annually, starting in 2024, to support Ukraine’s defense and security," she said.

As reported, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko is on a working visit to Vilnius (Lithuania).