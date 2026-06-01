Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:35 01.06.2026

Russian forces strike hospital in Odesa region, damaging maternity ward – officials

1 min read
Russian forces strike hospital in Odesa region, damaging maternity ward – officials

Russian occupiers launched a strike on a hospital in the south of the Odesa region, damaging a maternity ward and administrative buildings, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper has said.

"This morning, the enemy launched another cynical strike on the civilian infrastructure of the south of Odesa region. As a result of the attack, the maternity ward and administrative buildings of the hospital were damaged. The medical facility sustained damage to its facade, doors, and more than 30 windows," he wrote on Telegram.

According to him, six women in labor with newborns were in the department, and one woman was giving birth. The patients and staff were not injured.

Work to mitigate the consequences is underway.

Tags: #odesa_region #russian_attack

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