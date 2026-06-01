Nawrocki's office wants Zelenskyy to apologize for naming USF unit after Heroes of UPA

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The head of the International Policy Bureau of the President of Poland, Marcin Przydacz, stated that Volodymyr Zelenskyy should apologize to Karol Nawrocki for naming a Ukrainian military unit after the Heroes of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), Polish media outlet RMF24 reports on Monday, citing the politician’s appearance on the Graffiti program.

"Marcin Przydacz, head of the International Policy Bureau, stated on Polsat News that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should call Karol Nawrocki and apologize for the decision to name one of the military units after the Heroes of the UPA. The politician also stated that he cannot imagine Prime Minister Donald Tusk blocking a presidential decision to strip Zelenskyy of the Order of the White Eagle," the broadcaster’s report notes.

As reported, following Zelenskyy’s May 28 decree renaming the USF unit, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Bosacki met with Ukrainian Ambassador Vasyl Bodnar to express a formal protest and explain that the step is painful for Poles.

It also became known that Polish President Karol Nawrocki intends to seek the revocation of President Zelenskyy’s highest Polish state award due to his decision to grant the elite Ukrainian USF unit the honorary title of Heroes of the UPA.

For his part, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk commented on the negative reaction of Poles, particularly the country’s president Nawrocki, writing on X on May 29: "If we quarrel over the past, someone else will take the future. The President of Ukraine must finally understand this. Poles must too. Before it is too late."