Baltic LNG supplies to Ukraine to rise – Svyrydenko

Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has announced that Ukraine reached agreements on long-term LNG supplies through the Klaipėda terminal during intergovernmental consultations in Vilnius (Lithuania).

"Liquefied natural gas can be supplied by both American and Middle Eastern producers. Ukraine’s Naftogaz has already accepted such shipments. Our agreements will allow us to strengthen this channel. An important step for our resilience," Svyrydenko wrote on her Telegram channel.

As reported, Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko is on a working visit to Vilnius (Lithuania).