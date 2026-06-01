Ukrzaliznytsia expects harder summer season this year due to intensifying shortage of railcars

The summer passenger transportation season this year will be more difficult for Ukrzaliznytsia (UZ) than last year due to growing demand and a reduced number of railcars, the company said in a response to an inquiry from the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

"The 2026 summer season will be even harder for the company than the previous one, as demand is growing while the number of railcars is, conversely, decreasing. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 46 of Ukrzaliznytsia’s passenger railcars have been destroyed by the enemy," UZ reported.

According to company data, another 200 railcars and an InterCity+ train are in line for repairs due to shelling and collisions with other transport.

In addition, about 1,100 railcars are awaiting inspection and decommissioning due to age and unfit condition.

UZ emphasized that the current average ratio of demand to available seats on passenger trains stands at 4 to 1, and during the summer season, this figure is expected to grow to 6 people per seat or more.

"On certain routes, the shortage of seats will be particularly critical," the company noted.

As an example, UZ provided data showing that 9,800 people search for available seats from Lviv to Kyiv daily.

Due to the likely increase in requests for popular destinations such as the Carpathians and the seaside, the company recommends that Ukrainians consider traveling with transfers, particularly on regional trains equipped with air conditioning.

"Despite everything, Ukrzaliznytsia maintains its social focus. First and foremost, this concerns the transportation of children’s groups, as well as military personnel and their family members," the company emphasized.

As reported, for January-March 2026, Ukrzaliznytsia increased its net loss to around UAH 7.9 billion, which resulted from constant enemy shelling and rising energy resource costs. As a result of enemy attacks, 1,700 railway facilities were damaged, and 28 railway workers sustained injuries while performing their official duties.