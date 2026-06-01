Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:31 01.06.2026

Head of Rada foreign policy committee: Ukraine and Poland must counter Russian aggression, not politicize history

1 min read
Head of Rada foreign policy committee: Ukraine and Poland must counter Russian aggression, not politicize history
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/oleksandr.merezhko.2025/

Ukraine and Poland must jointly counter Russian aggression rather than look into the past, Oleksandr Merezhko, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation (Servant of the Servant of the People faction), has said.

"It is important for us not to look into the past, but to jointly counter Russian aggression. We need to emphasize what unites us, what allows us to create the future together. Historical issues should be dealt with by professional historians. It is important not to politicize historical issues," Merezhko said in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Monday.

As reported, President of Poland Karol Nawrocki suggested stripping President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the Order of the White Eagle due to an elite Special Operations Forces unit being named after the Heroes of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA).

Tags: #ukraine #russia #war #poland

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