Defense Ministry rules out military reform presentation on June 1

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The presentation of the military reform is not planned for June 1 and may be presented during the month of June, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported.

"The presentation of the military reform is not planned for June 1. It may be presented during this month," the Ministry of Defense told journalists on Monday.

According to the ministry’s press service, this will be a comprehensive transformation of the military, featuring new contracts, salaries, and new terms of service.