Two Chuhuiv District TRC officials demand UAH 250,000 to ensure service in rear

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

A deputy head of the Chuhuiv District Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TRC) in the Kharkiv region and a security detachment commander from the same unit received UAH 250,000 from a 38-year-old man liable for military service in exchange for securing his placement in a rear unit.

"For these funds, the individuals promised to influence the decision-making process to declare the man fit for service in support units and to arrange his subsequent service within the TRC," the communication department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kharkiv region reports.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, the individuals promised to ensure the man’s service in a rear unit as a driver at the District TRC instead of being deployed to combat units.

"To finalize his service in a rear unit, a military medical commission conclusion was prepared, declaring the man fit for service in support units, TRCs, training centers, and other similar units," the statement says.

Both officials were apprehended immediately after receiving the UAH 250,000. They have been notified of suspicion of committing a crime under Part 3 of Article 369-2 (abuse of influence) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

During searches of the official premises, documents and mobile phones were seized. The involvement of other individuals in the scheme is currently being investigated.

A preventive measure in the form of custody with the possibility of posting bail has been ordered for both suspects. They have also been suspended from their positions.