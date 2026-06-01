Interfax-Ukraine
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14:15 01.06.2026

Kyiv has 47 temporary apartments for displaced residents, 22 occupied – mayor

2 min read
Kyiv has 47 temporary apartments for displaced residents, 22 occupied – mayor
Photo: https://kyiv.klichko.org/

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has announced that as of today, the capital has 47 apartments available for the temporary housing of Kyiv residents who lost their homes due to Russian shelling, and only 22 of these apartments are occupied, as the majority choose financial assistance from the city to rent housing on the market independently.

"Kyiv provides temporary housing for residents of damaged or destroyed buildings. Today, there are 47 such apartments for living in the city, of which 22 are already occupied by people, and 25 are ready for occupancy," Klitschko wrote on Telegram on Monday.

According to him, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 3,578 buildings in the capital have sustained damage of varying degrees. Seventy-one of them were the most severely damaged, and the city has already restored 30 of these buildings. Since 2022, UAH 2 billion 333 million has been allocated from the capital’s budget for housing restoration.

Klitschko reported that since 2022, residents affected by the shelling have been receiving UAH 10,000 in assistance from the city, and those whose housing was heavily damaged have been receiving a UAH 40,000 one-time payment since 2025, followed by UAH 20,000 monthly to rent housing wherever it is convenient for them. "The majority of Kyiv residents choose financial assistance to rent accommodation," he emphasized.

According to the mayor, following the latest mass missile and drone attack on Kyiv on May 24, 489 affected residents applied for assistance. As a result of this shelling, 552 facilities were damaged, including 488 apartment buildings and 41 private residential houses. Out of these, four high-rise buildings were significantly damaged.

Tags: #klitschko #apartments #help

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