URCS volunteers work at damaged locations following Russian UAV attacks on Kharkiv and Dnipro

Photo: Red Cross Society

Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) participated overnight in mitigating the consequences of Russian UAV attacks on Kharkiv.

"A rapid response team of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society worked at all locations where the consequences of the night attacks were being mitigated. Volunteers inspected adjacent territories, damaged buildings, and residential houses, conducting door-to-door checks to identify victims," the URCS reported on Facebook on Monday.

Volunteers provided people with first aid and psychological support.

Currently, a Ukrainian Red Cross support point is operating on-site, where people can get water, tea or coffee, snacks, and psychosocial support. According to the assessed needs, humanitarian aid is being distributed to the victims: drinking water, hygiene kits for children and adults, and other essential items.

As reported, as a result of UAV attacks on the night of June 1, four women were injured in Kharkiv. At least 27 buildings were damaged in the Osnovyansky, Slobidsky, and Kholodnohirsky districts of the city. On Sunday, URCS volunteers and employees provided necessary assistance at the site of the liquidation of the consequences of a Russian air attack in Dnipro, where warehouse premises of a logistics company and cars parked nearby were damaged.