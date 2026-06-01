Interfax-Ukraine
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13:52 01.06.2026

Ukraine aligns new sanctions with EU's 20th package putting drone makers, propagandists, Slavneft on list

3 min read
Ukraine aligns new sanctions with EU's 20th package putting drone makers, propagandists, Slavneft on list

The list with which Ukraine synchronized sanctions with the 20th package of the European Union includes one of the largest Russian oil companies, PJSC Slavneft, a group of enterprises related to the production of unmanned systems, as well as a group of individuals and organizations involved in the militarization of Ukrainian children in the temporarily occupied territories, the press service of the President’s Commissioner for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk has said.

The list includes PJSC Slavneft – one of the largest Russian oil companies, which provides about 2.9% of total oil production in Russia. The sanctions list also includes CJSC Belarusian Oil Company – a state-owned oil exporter that provides supplies of raw materials from oil refineries in Belarus, in particular Belorusneft and Naftan, the press service report says.

It is noted that a separate block concerns enterprises related to the production of unmanned systems and components for the Russian defense-industrial complex. It is reported that several companies fell under sanctions, including Technodron, which develops FPV drones of the Skvorets family. Commissioned by the Russian Navy, Technodron developed Skvorets VMF for use in maritime areas. Also sanctioned is Atlant Aero, a manufacturer of FPV drones and components for Orion-type UAVs, as well as electronic warfare and digital integration systems. Clevercopter was included as well, which is engaged in the development and production of drones for various purposes and participates in state programs for providing UAVs to Russian law enforcement agencies and in import substitution programs.

According to the press service message, sanctions are also applied to Azret Bekkiev, the first deputy general director of the United Instrument Making Corporation – a structure of Rostec that manufactures military electronics, control devices, communication systems, and other equipment used by the Russian armed forces. Separately included is the company Turboshaft FZE from the United Arab Emirates, which was engaged in the supply of aviation components and military equipment for enterprises of the Russian defense sector, in particular through Rostec structures.

A separate block of decisions concerns individuals and organizations involved in the militarization and ideological brainwashing of Ukrainian children in the temporarily occupied territories. Among them is TV presenter Maria Sittel, who is also the head of the Union of Women of Russia state organization. The list includes the Federal State Budgetary Institution Snegiri Health Complex of the Administrative Directorate of the President of the Russian Federation, which organized trips and programs for children from the occupied territories of Ukraine with elements of military-patriotic education, as well as other individuals involved in the respective educational and propaganda programs.

In addition, Ukraine synchronizes individual EU sanctions regimes adopted earlier against entities from Iran involved in the production of weapons, human rights violations, and activities that pose a threat to international security.

The press service said that consistent synchronization of sanctions with the EU reduces the space for bypassing restrictions through different jurisdictions and complicates the restoration of critical supply chains for the Russian defense-industrial complex.

As reported earlier on this day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed two decrees putting into effect the decisions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on the synchronization of sanctions with the decisions of the European Union. The synchronization of European Union sanctions within the 20th package covers 120 individuals and organizations and introduces economic sanctions aimed at key sectors of the Russian economy. Some of them are already under Ukrainian sanctions. Today’s decision applies to another 16 citizens of Russia and 31 companies from Russia, Belarus, the UAE, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

Tags: #sanctions

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