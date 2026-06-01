Interfax-Ukraine
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12:50 01.06.2026

Kyiv mayor announces 'quickest implementation' of Kyiv's 4th metro line project after war

3 min read
Kyiv mayor announces 'quickest implementation' of Kyiv's 4th metro line project after war
Photo: https://kyiv.klichko.org/

The timeline for construction of the fourth line of the Kyiv metro, which is expected to run to the Vyhurivschyna-Troyeschyna residential district, cannot yet be predicted, but the project will be implemented as quickly as possible after the war ends, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko believes.

"As for the metro to Troyeschyna, it was impossible without completing construction of the Podilsko-Voskresensky bridge crossing. We have already opened traffic for vehicles on this major infrastructure project, which had been under construction for 20 years. Three stations of the future metro line have already been built into the bridge structure. The next stage is construction of the underground section. But unfortunately, during the war we still cannot clearly speak about completion timelines. Once the war ends, this project will be implemented as quickly as possible," Klitschko said in an interview with Kyiv TV channel.

At the same time, he said construction is currently continuing on the extension of the third metro line (Syretsko-Pecherska, the green line) toward the Vynohradar residential district.

"We have accelerated the pace of metro construction toward Vynohradar. This is an extremely important transport artery… And soon some of the new metro stations in Vynohradar will be practically completed," the mayor said.

Klitschko emphasized that the Kyiv metro is currently performing a dual function: "not only transporting passengers, but also serving as a shelter during enemy attacks on the capital."

He also reported repairs to a number of bridges and overpasses in Kyiv, in particular the Metro Bridge, which carries the first metro line (Sviatoshynsko-Brovarska, the "red" line).

"Right now it is very important to bring the Metro Bridge into proper condition. Despite the fact that there is intensive vehicle traffic there and the metro also runs across it, we are not shutting down traffic," the mayor said.

According to him, design work is also continuing on reconstruction of the Paton Bridge.

"The Restoration Agency first took it over for repairs. Nothing was done there, and now it has been returned in even worse condition. And we lost time. But we need to maintain the operation of huge infrastructure. And we are doing that," Klitschko said.

As reported, the transport infrastructure department of the Kyiv City State Administration announced in September last year the construction of a new vehicle exit to Podil from the Podil bridge crossing in Kyiv, after which work directly required for launching the metro to Troyeschyna will begin, with the line expected to run along the crossing.

The department said that the first phase of construction of the Podilsko-Vyhurivska metro line involves the construction of a section from Hlybochytska station to Raiduzhna station.

"The line will include the Hlybochytska, Podilska, and Raiduzhna stations, as well as three stations within the bridge crossing structure. Transfer hubs are planned between Lukianivska-Hlybochytska and Tarasa Shevchenka-Podilska stations," the statement said.

Full traffic along the Podil bridge crossing and both parts of the newly built tunnel was opened on Aug. 23, 2025.

Earlier, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko discussed implementation of the strategic Podilsko-Vyhurivska metro line construction project with European Investment Bank (EIB) President Teresa Czerwińska on the sidelines of the Ukrainian Recovery Conference. According to Klitschko, the EIB expressed interest in the project.

Tags: #kyiv #klitschko #metro_line

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