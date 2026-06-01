Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:36 01.06.2026

PM on a working visit to Lithuania

1 min read
PM on a working visit to Lithuania
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/yulia.svyrydenko

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko is on a working visit to Vilnius, Lithuania.

"Hello, Vilnius! Glad to be in a country where there is no need to explain what and who we are fighting for. Instead, we can immediately start with a conversation on how we can become stronger together," Svyrydenko said on Telegram.

She also thanked the Prime Minister of the Republic of Lithuania, Inga Ruginienė, for the meeting.

Tags: #lithuania #svyrydenko

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