Romanian investigation confirms Russian origin of Geran-2 drone that fell in Galati

Photo: Facebook

A technical report prepared by Romanian specialists established that the drone that crashed on Friday night in Galati and hit a residential building is a Russian-made Geran-2 drone, Romanian President Nicușor Dan has announced.

According to the results of the investigation, the inscription "Geran-2" in Cyrillic was found on the recovered fragments of the drone. Furthermore, the analyzed electronic components, navigation systems, control modules, engine, and structural elements demonstrated similarities up to full identity with other Geran-2 drones previously found on the territory of Romania and reliably identified as manufactured in the Russian Federation.

"The report also notes that production markings, technical inscriptions, structural characteristics, and materials used correspond to the same technological process observed on Geran-2 drones analyzed over recent years. Physico-chemical analyses confirmed the presence of the same types of materials and fuel that have been repeatedly detected in devices of this series," says a post shared on the Facebook social network.

"Based on all these elements, the investigation unequivocally concluded that the wreckage found in Galati originates from a Russian-made Geran-2 drone," Dan emphasized.

According to the President of Romania, the impact of such a device on a residential building, which caused injuries to people and material damage, is an extremely serious incident, the responsibility for which he placed on Russia.

Dan also stated that the results of the investigation will be brought to the attention of Romania’s allies and competent structures within NATO and the European Union.

"Romania will not ignore or downplay any incident that endangers the lives of its citizens, national security, or the sovereignty of the state," the president underlined.

As reported, a drone with an explosive charge crashed on Friday night around 2:00 into an apartment building in Galati. After the impact, an explosion and a fire occurred in an apartment on the 10th floor. About 70 people were evacuated or evacuated on their own from the building. Two people were injured and taken to the emergency clinical hospital of the Galati county.

This is the first time a Russian drone has damaged a residential building in a NATO member state, and the first time there have been casualties as a result of an attack. The residential area of Galati is located 13 km from the border of Ukraine.

Dan discussed the incident in Galati with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, which he called "the most serious security incident that has occurred on Romanian territory since the beginning of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine." In turn, Rutte expressed "absolute solidarity" of the Alliance with Romania and confirmed that NATO is "ready to defend every inch of allied territory."

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready to contribute to strengthening Romanian air defense. Dan confirmed Romania’s agreement with Ukraine on cooperation in the field of drone production.

In addition, the Head of the Ukrainian State regards the strike of the Russian drone on the apartment building in Romanian Galati as political pressure on a NATO country aimed at preventing assistance to Ukraine.