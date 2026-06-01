Interfax-Ukraine
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11:03 01.06.2026

Kyiv region, Germany's state of Hesse sign Joint Declaration on partnership relations – authorities

2 min read
Kyiv region, Germany's state of Hesse sign Joint Declaration on partnership relations – authorities

Hesse Minister for Federal, European and International Affairs Manfred Pentz visited Kyiv region, Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk reported.

"We signed a Joint Declaration on establishing partnership relations between our region and the state of Hesse. This document opens new opportunities for cooperation in the fields of economy, investment, reconstruction, local self-government, education, and exchange of experience between communities," Kalashnyk wrote on Telegram.

In addition, Kalashnyk and Pentz visited Bucha, where they toured the Church of St. Andrew the First-Called and the Memorial to the Victims of the Russian Invasion. They honored the memory of civilians killed as a result of Russian aggression.

"It is important that our international partners see the truth about Russia’s crimes and the consequences of the war for Ukrainian communities," Kalashnyk wrote on Telegram.

They also visited the Romanivsky Bridge in Irpin, one of the symbols of Kyiv region’s resistance during the first weeks of the full-scale invasion and a place that served as an escape route for tens of thousands of people.

"Thank you to Manfred Pentz and the entire Hesse team for supporting Kyiv region and Ukraine. I am convinced that our partnership will be filled with concrete projects and solutions that will benefit the residents of our regions," the regional administration head concluded.

Tags: #partnership #hesse #kyiv_region

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