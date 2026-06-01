Lukashenko pins '500 targets' remark on Zelenskyy, says Ukraine's army has no appetite to fight Belarus

Alyaksandr Lukashenko commented on the statement by the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, regarding a plan to deliver a series of strikes on 500 targets in Belarus if it dares to enter the war against Ukraine on the side of Russia, by claiming that the statement was actually made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and alleging that the Ukrainian military does not want a war with Belarus, while speaking of them in derogatory terms.

"They may have identified 500 targets – thank you, we have 500 targets for them too. We have one very serious target with exact coordinates quite close to Belarus. They understand this as well. That is the first thing. Second: the talk of the president – may Volodymyr Oleksandrovych forgive me for this, but it is just some kind of talk – and the position of the military differ. The military of Ukraine do not want any war with Belarus," Lukashenko said, answering questions from employees of a Belarusian propaganda TV channel.

Justifying his assumption, he stated that the Ukrainian military "understands that this is 1,000 km of additional front, border, and a complex border between Belarus and Ukraine." "Do they need this? No," Lukashenko said.

The self-proclaimed leader of Belarus also gave to understand that there are actually more than 500 targets on the territory under his control that might interest Ukrainian intelligence: "You see, they see 500 targets; probably, if you are not blind, you will see even more."

At the same time, he attempted to make demeaning remarks about the Ukrainian military. "He (presumably Zelenskyy) must understand that we see who is standing on the border from that side. These are people caught on the streets, poor souls, of Ukraine and warriors of the so-called territorial defense – yesterday’s workers, mechanics, collective farmers, etc. What kind of warriors are these? This is cannon fodder. Therefore, we see perfectly well: this is talk," Lukashenko said.

As reported, the spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS), Andriy Demchenko, in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine agency, denied the Lukashenko regime’s claims about alleged daily attempts by Ukrainian drones to cross the Belarusian border.

"Another attempt by Belarus to accuse Ukraine of something and shift responsibility onto us. At the same time, noting once again the absence of threats to Ukraine from Belarus. This has happened before, we have been through this and we remember," he stated.

Demchenko added that the Belarusian air defense "can probably only record Ukrainian assets, because for some reason they do not record what flies into Ukraine from Belarus."

Following this, USF Commander Brovdi reported the existence of a plan to deliver a series of strikes on the territory of Belarus if it dares to enter the war against Ukraine on the side of Russia. "A barking dog does not bite. A bird of prey is not like that. The first 500 targets are already noted down. Free and very practical advice: do not cross Ukraine’s path," Brovdi wrote on Telegram on Tuesday, commenting on Lukashenko’s latest statements regarding Ukraine.