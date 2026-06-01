Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:12 01.06.2026

Two drone strikes recorded overnight in Sumy, no casualties — mayor

1 min read
Two drone strikes recorded overnight in Sumy, no casualties — mayor

Russian occupation forces struck a kindergarten in Sumy with a drone, and hit the roof of a petrol station at another location; no casualties were reported, acting city mayor Artem Kobzar said.

"Today, June 1, at around 01:05, an enemy Shahed-type UAV struck the grounds of an educational facility in the Kovpakivsky district of Sumy. The strike damaged a preschool: over 20 windows were blown out," he wrote on Telegram on Monday.

According to Kobzar, nearby residential buildings were also damaged.

"At around 03:00 in the Kovpakivsky district, another strike was recorded — on the roof of a petrol station. Preliminarily, there were no casualties. Two female petrol station employees were diagnosed with acute stress reactions," he added.

Tags: #sumy #uavs

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