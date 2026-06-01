Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:33 01.06.2026

Ukrainian air defense downs 228 of 265 UAVs, 27 attack drones hit 18 locations

1 min read
Ukrainian air defense downs 228 of 265 UAVs, 27 attack drones hit 18 locations
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

Ukraine’s defense forces neutralized 228 of 265 UAVs on the night of Monday, with 27 attack drones hitting 18 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 228 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Herber, Italmas and other types in the north, south and east of the country," the statement said.

In total, on the night of June 1 (from 18:00 on May 31), the enemy attacked with 265 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Herber, Italmas types and Parodia decoy drones from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, Hvardiiske — temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s defense forces.

27 attack UAVs were recorded as hitting 18 locations, and debris from downed UAVs fell at 12 locations.

Tags: #air_defense

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