Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:27 01.06.2026

Eight people wounded in UAV strike on Chernihiv region, including 3 children

1 min read
Eight people wounded in UAV strike on Chernihiv region, including 3 children
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

Eight people were wounded in a Russian drone strike on the Chernihiv region, including three children, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine press service said on Facebook.

"Chernihiv region: 8 people were wounded in a Russian UAV strike, including three children," the statement published on Monday morning said.

According to rescuers, a fire broke out in a community center in the village of Snovske in the Koriukivka district after a strike. In the settlement of Ripky, a private household was damaged in the attack.

The SES also said rescuers promptly extinguished fires at industrial facilities, in the private sector, at infrastructure facilities and in vehicles.

Tags: #chernihiv_region #wounded

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