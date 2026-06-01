Eight people wounded in UAV strike on Chernihiv region, including 3 children

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

Eight people were wounded in a Russian drone strike on the Chernihiv region, including three children, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine press service said on Facebook.

"Chernihiv region: 8 people were wounded in a Russian UAV strike, including three children," the statement published on Monday morning said.

According to rescuers, a fire broke out in a community center in the village of Snovske in the Koriukivka district after a strike. In the settlement of Ripky, a private household was damaged in the attack.

The SES also said rescuers promptly extinguished fires at industrial facilities, in the private sector, at infrastructure facilities and in vehicles.