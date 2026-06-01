Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:12 01.06.2026

Three people wounded in overnight artillery shelling of Kherson

1 min read
Three people wounded in overnight artillery shelling of Kherson

Three people were wounded in a overnight Russian artillery shelling of the Korabelnyi district of Kherson, the Kherson City Military Administration press service said.

According to the CMA, at around 01:30 an enemy shell hit a residential building.

"Two men aged 31 and 61 and a 57-year-old woman were wounded. The victims were diagnosed with blast injuries, closed traumatic brain injuries and acousto-barotraumas. The woman also sustained a bruised forearm," the press service said on Monday morning.

Medical personnel provided the necessary assistance to the victims on the spot. All three refused hospitalization.

Tags: #kherson #wounded

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