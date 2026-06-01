Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:10 01.06.2026

Three wounded in strikes on Kharkiv and Bohodukhiv

1 min read
Three wounded in strikes on Kharkiv and Bohodukhiv
Photo: State Emergency Service

The number of casualties from a Russian UAV strike on the Osnoviansk district of Kharkiv has risen to two, with another person in addition to the 34-year-old woman seeking medical assistance, Kharkiv Regional Military Administration head Oleh Syniehubov said on his Telegram channel.

According to him, a UAV hit was also recorded in Bohodukhiv.

"A 39-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction," Synehubov said.

Tags: #kharkiv #bohodukhiv

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