Three wounded in strikes on Kharkiv and Bohodukhiv

Photo: State Emergency Service

The number of casualties from a Russian UAV strike on the Osnoviansk district of Kharkiv has risen to two, with another person in addition to the 34-year-old woman seeking medical assistance, Kharkiv Regional Military Administration head Oleh Syniehubov said on his Telegram channel.

According to him, a UAV hit was also recorded in Bohodukhiv.

"A 39-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction," Synehubov said.