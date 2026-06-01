Five wounded in two overnight attacks on Odesa, residential buildings and infrastructure damaged

Five people were wounded in two overnight attacks on Odesa, two of them hospitalized, two given assistance on the spot and one refusing hospitalization, Odesa City Military Administration head Serhiy Lysak said.

"As of 07:00, five people were wounded as a result of two overnight attacks on the city. Two were hospitalized, two were given assistance on the spot, and one person refused hospitalization," the CMA said on Monday morning.

In addition, according to Lysak, damage was recorded to apartment buildings in various districts, an administrative building and infrastructure facilities.

As of 07:00, according to preliminary data, 82 windows were blown out, 72 of which have already been covered.

"Work to eliminate the consequences of the shelling and restore damaged buildings is ongoing," Lysak said.